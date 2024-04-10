Cong leader Sitaram Agarwal joins BJP

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) In a jolt to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan Congress treasurer Sitaram Agarwal joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Agarwal was the Congress candidate from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar seat in the last assembly elections but lost to the BJP's Diya Kumari.

Along with several of his supporters, Agarwal joined the party in the presence of Kumari and other leaders of the party, including Narayan Panchariya and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

After joining the party, he praised Kumari and said that he will work with dedication and commitment in the BJP.

Deputy Chief Minister Kumari said Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly constituency has become Congress-free today and soon Rajasthan will also be free from the Congress.

She asserted that the BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. PTI SDA DV DV