Cong leader stabbed to death in Telangana

Karimnagar (Telangana) Oct 22 (PTI) A ruling Congress leader was stabbed to death by an unknown person in Jagtial district in Telangana on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, Maru Gangareddy (56), who was travelling on a motorcycle was knocked down by a car at Jabitapur village in Jagtial district. "When he fell down, a person from the car got down and stabbed him to death." Gangareddy's body was shifted to Government Headquarters hospital in Jagtial.

The deceased is said to be a close associate of MLC Jeevan Reddy, the villagers said.

Rivalry between the accused and the deceased led to the murder, the police said.

The accused was absconding and an investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR KH