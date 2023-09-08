Cong leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa advocates one poll ticket or party post for a family

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday advocated one election ticket or party post to one family.

He questioned the mindset of the leaders keeping all posts and positions for their family members.

"How will the party progress if the big leaders in the Congress do not put their families behind? I have a 22-year-old son but have never given him any post," Randhawa told reporters after a meeting of the Youth Congress.

He said his father was a big Congress leader and a minister in Punjab but never gave any post to his family members. "In 1997, I was given a ticket and he took a back seat," Randhawa said.

"One from a family -- this should be the spirit. Then only the Congress will be strengthened and the party workers will get encouragement," he said, adding that he has assured the party workers that he will fight against dynastic politics. "How will the Congress be strengthened if you keep everything for your family? The father is a minister, the son district chief.... When your family gets everything, where will others go? Where will the Congress family go?" Randhawa asked.

At the meeting, he assured the Youth Congress leaders that they will get priority in elections. As was the scenario earlier, a percentage of poll tickets will be kept for the Youth Congress and distributed among the deserving candidates. PTI AG RC