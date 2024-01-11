Cong leader Sunil Kedar booked for disrupting traffic after walking out on bail in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 11 (PTI) The Nagpur police have registered a case against disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar, who was convicted in a bank scam last month, for taking out a huge procession and disrupting traffic after his release from jail here, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Kedar, the five-term MLA from Saoner in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, was sentenced to five years in jail on December 22, 2023, by a magistrate's court here in a case related to irregularities at the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB) of which he was chairman from 1999 to 2002.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted him bail and also suspended his sentence temporarily. Kedar was released from the Nagpur Central Jail around 11 am on Wednesday.

According to the official, thousands of supporters of Kedar had assembled outside the jail to welcome the Congress leader.

Advertisment

After he walked out, Kedar took out a procession with his supporters by standing in a car with a retractable roof.

Since the presence of too many people threw vehicular movement out of gear, the Dhantoli police registered a case against the Congress leader, the official added.

The case against Kedar was related to irregularities at the NDCCB which came to light during an audit conducted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and also in another audit ordered by the Cooperative Commissioner in 2002. PTI COR NR