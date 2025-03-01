Cong leader Suresh asks Centre to learn devolution of taxes before nation 'turns against them'

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) The Centre should learn about the proper devolution of taxes to the states before the country "turns against them," said Congress leader and former MP D K Suresh here on Saturday.

He alleged that the BJP wanted north India to take control of the entire nation through delimitation of the Lok Sabha seats.

Suresh, who is the younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, called upon the leaders of southern states to set aside their political differences and come together to fight against the Centre’s injustice.

"The Centre will be in trouble if people of the state and the country turn against them. They should learn to pay our share of Central taxes," Suresh said in a press conference.

The former MP said India is not limited to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and everyone from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has got equal rights and hence the Centre should see that equal justice is done to everyone.

He also cautioned the union government by saying, "It is not good to undermine Karnataka." Suresh accused the Centre of weakening the federal system of the country.

"If you want to build a strong nation, you have to strengthen the states. I have said this several times that instead of strengthening the country, states are being weakened through laws and rules at every stage," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the Centre was hampering the development of the state through unjust tax devolution.

The former MP said that the Women’s Reservation Bill has already been adopted and there are chances of conducting the census this year.

Regarding the delimitation of LS seats, Suresh said he had spoken on this issue in the past. The delimitation of parliamentary seats will be decided based on the population.

"The BJP is trying to get hold of the entire system of the country in favour of north India, which is not proper," Suresh alleged.

"I had given a call in the past. At least now, the Kannadigas and south Indians should raise their voice together and fight in unison against the step-motherly treatment to take away our equal democratic rights," the Congress leader said.

He said, "We (southern states) should join together, deliberate on it. I appeal to the leaders of all the parties to keep aside their political differences and work to save their existences." The Congress leader charged that the BJP wanted to formulate laws based on the majority and take control over the southern states.

"If we question it (Centre’s decision) then they will have a reply that they cannot do anything saying there is a law. The BJP knows the art of managing with the law, rules and Supreme Court," Suresh alleged.

Last year in February, Suresh had said the southern states will be forced to demand for a separate nation if the ‘injustice’ was not rectified, claiming that taxes collected from the south were being distributed to north India and that the southern states were not getting their due share. PTI GMS GMS KH