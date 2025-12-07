Cong leader suspects international links in Sabarimala gold loss case, sends letter to SIT

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday raised serious allegations with regard to Sabarimala gold loss case and sought an inquiry into the possible links between international antiquities smuggling rackets with it.
The leader, in a statement, alleged that he received credible inputs that the missing gold plates at the hill shrine were traded in the international black market for around Rs 500 crore.
Chennithala wrote a letter to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the Sabarimala gold loss case, requesting to probe the aspect. He also assured to share more information with the SIT about the alleged international mafia that operated behind this crime.
"I have received information directly from a person having knowledge about the activities of antique smugglers that Sabarimala gold theft is a part of a conspiracy between Devasom Board and Antique Smugglers and thereby Rs 500 crore was obtained by the culprits as illegal gain," he said in the letter.
The leader said he has ascertained the veracity of the information of the person and is convinced that his versions have a ring of truth.
The respective individual is unwilling to reveal these details publicly but has expressed willingness to cooperate with the SIT and is even ready to give testimony in court, Chennithala further said.
He said as per his opinion, Sabarimala gold loss case is not merely a theft incident but the tip of an iceberg, involving a well-orchestrated plan and larger conspiracy to plunder and smuggle priceless antiques, idols, and other valuable articles from prominent Hindu temples.
"I strongly believe that the individuals arrested so far are only co-actors, while the real perpetrators remain behind the scenes and the investigation has not yet reached them," the former home minister further said.
Jeweller Govardhan, who was questioned by the SIT, is only a middleman and those behind the crime are people with strong international links and significant financial resources, he alleged.
Chennithala further said that he has received information that certain industrialists and organised rackets within the state are part of this network.
Despite the SIT conducting extensive investigations, the missing articles from Sabarimala have still not been traced, indicating international involvement, he said.
If the SIT is willing to investigate the broader conspiracy and mafia links behind the gold theft, he is prepared to provide further details, the leader added in the letter. PTI LGK ADB