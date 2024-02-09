Cong leader Venugopal launches party's electioneering campaign in Kerala, attacks BJP and CPI(M)

Kasaragod, Feb 9 (PTI) Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Friday inaugurated the party's statewide electioneering march, 'Samaragni' from Kasaragod.

Kickstarting the Lok Sabha campaign in Kerala, the AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation attacked the BJP-led NDA government and the CPI(M)-led Left front in the state and said both are secretly in alliance.

Hitting out at the BJP regime at the Centre, Venugopal drew parallels between the current dispensation and the previous UPA government and said that only the debt of the country has increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

"When UPA was in power, the debt of the country was only Rs 58 lakh crore. Currently, it is Rs 155 lakh crore and this is the only sector in which the Narendra Modi government fared well. The country is facing the worst joblessness in the last 40 years. It's now at 10.05 per cent while during the UPA, it was 5.6 per cent," Venugopal said.

The senior Congress leader attacked the Centre and said the price of cooking gas, petrol and the diesel are now at an all-time high.

"When the UPA government used to waive off agriculture loans, the BJP government is now waiving off corporate loans. Narendra Modi and the BJP need to understand that their fake guarantees will not work anymore," Venugopal said.

He also criticised the visit of Modi to Thrissur twice in one month.

"Modi visited Thrissur twice. We all know why, but he failed to visit Manipur, which has been burning for months. Let me make it clear, we will not allow the BJP to open an account in Kerala," he said.

Attacking the Left government, Venugopal said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was probably the only non-NDA CM in the country who can sleep peacefully without the fear of the ED knocking on his door.

"All the so-called protests happening in Kerala and New Delhi are just part of the adjustment-politics between the Centre and the state governments," he said.

The Congress leader flagged off the election campaign and the statewide march jointly led by KPCC president K Sudhakaran and the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan.

'Samaragni' plans to cover 20 Lok Sabha constituencies and culminate at Thiruvananthapuram on February 29.

Addressing the gathering, Sudhakaran alleged that "Pinarayi Vijayan was ruling for his family alone".

The KPCC president even alleged that even though there are many allegations against the chief minister, he was not arraigned as an accused in any of the cases because of his understanding with the BJP.

Sudhakaran expressed hope that the Congress-led UDF will bag all the 20 Lok Sabha seats from Kerala. PTI RRT RRT KH