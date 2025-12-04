Cong leader who accused Mamkootathil of 'misconduct' claims she was cyber-bullied

Kozhikode(Kerala), Dec 4 (PTI) A female Congress leader, who claimed that she had shared her concerns about Rahul Mamkootathil with Shafi Parambil, on Thursday said that following her disclosures, she faced cyber-bullying and was removed from an official Whatsapp group of a party-related organisation.

M A Shahanas, a leader of the Congress' cultural and literary wing, had on Wednesday alleged that Mamkootathil had sent her an inappropriate message after she returned from the farmers' protest in Delhi.

She had also said that based on her experience, she had opposed his appointment as the state president of the Youth Congress.

Shahanas had further claimed that she had shared her experience and concerns with the then Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil, but he did not give any weight to the same.

On Thursday, she told reporters here that following her claims, she faced problems on social media, including cyber-bullying, and that she was removed from the Whatsapp group of the Kozhikode chapter of the Samskara Sahiti -- a cultural and literary wing of the Congress.

She further said that she was the state member of that organisation and therefore, she should not have been removed from the Kozhikode chapter's Whatsapp group.

"However, shortly after I highlighted this development, I was added as a member of the Whatsapp group," she said.

Shahanas added that she was sticking to her claims made a day ago and will take legal action against the instances of cyber bullying. PTI HMP ROH