Cong leader Y S Sharmila invites Chandrababu Naidu to her son's wedding

Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Congress leader Y S Sharmila on Saturday met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence here and invited him to her son's wedding.

Advertisment

Stating that she is inviting many political leaders to the wedding, Sharmila said she extended the invitation to Naidu as part of that.

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, said Naidu recalled his friendship with her late father.

The TDP chief, who had shared a bond with Rajasekhara Reddy when they began their political careers, mostly spoke about Reddy during the conversation, she said.

Advertisment

Sharmila said she feels that there need not be any bitterness between political leaders of rival parties and that all should work for the people in a friendly manner.

Sharmila, who recently merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with Congress, said there was nothing political in her meeting and invitation to Naidu.

Rajasekhara Reddy had invited Naidu to the marriage functions of his children and the latter had attended them, she said.

Sharmila had earlier invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders to the wedding.

Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had been the main rival of Congress in undivided Andhra Pradesh and the present ruling YSR Congress in the state. PTI SJR SJR KH