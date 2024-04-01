Cong leaders ‘a call away’ from joining BJP: Himanta after cycle rally in Majuli

Majuli (Assam), Apr 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said Congress leaders are just a phone call away from joining the ruling BJP, though he refrained from doing so due to the challenge of accommodating many of them within the party.

Additionally, he dismissed the notion that opposition parties uniting against the ruling regime would affect the BJP's electoral prospects in the state.

Speaking to reporters after concluding a 15-km bicycle rally in Majuli to kick off a fortnight-long ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’, Sarma emphasised his confidence in the BJP's strength even as the state's five Lok Sabha constituencies prepare for elections on April 19.

Notably, Majuli is now part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency post-delimitation, where BJP's incumbent MP Topon Kumar Gogoi faces Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, who is the deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Gogoi represented Kaliabor in the outgoing House, which has been rechristened Kaziranga following the delimitation of constituencies in the state.

Besides Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Kaziranga are the other constituencies where polls are slated in the first phase.

Sarma's rally, accompanied by numerous party members and supporters, received attention from diverse demographics, with attendees offering traditional Assamese scarves as a sign of respect.

"If I ask today, all of them will come. The Muslim leaders will come by 2032, and the Hindu leaders will join if I call them," the CM said, when asked if more Congress leaders are in queue to join the ruling party as several leaders and workers from the opposition party have joined BJP over the last few weeks.

Asked about two women Congress MLAs Nandita Das and Sibamoni Bora, who are campaigning for the party candidates, Sarma suggested their willingness to switch sides but noted the limitations on calling everyone.

On state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah reportedly filing a defamation case against him, Sarma said he has been saying only good things about the opposition leader.

"Case is filed when defamation happens. But here, I have said he can be the chief minister. I am giving him an elevated position. How can that be defamatory?” Sarma questioned back.

He also reiterated his assertion that Borah will join the BJP by early next year.

On the issue of opposition parties fielding candidates against each other despite initial collaboration, Sarma remained unfazed, attributing the electorate's focus solely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The only factor in this election is Modi ji. Everyone wants to make him the PM again. The result will be same even if all the opposition parties come together," he said, exuding confidence of the BJP-led alliance sweeping the elections in the state as well as the entire country.

Highlighting development efforts in Majuli, Sarma outlined plans for infrastructure projects, including bridges and a hospital combining allopathic, naturopathic, and ayurvedic treatments. PTI SSG SSG MNB