Cong leaders 'belittling' govt's efforts in race to gain popularity in Pak: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday flayed the Congress over its allegation that the government decided to send multi-party delegations to various countries to divert public attention from "tough questions", saying nationalism has completely vanished in the opposition party.

The ruling BJP also lashed out at other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc over the recent remarks of some of their leaders on the Indo-Pak conflict, accusing them of "behaving like the Popular Front of Pakistan" at a time when they should have shown solidarity while keeping in mind India's interest.

This came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly thought of sending multi-party delegations to visit different countries to divert attention from the tough questions he is being called to answer, while his image globally has been "shattered".

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress leader of "belittling" the government's effort to convey India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"The Congress is forced to make such a statement in frustration as it is not being able to ask for proof (of Indian military action). Nationalism has completely vanished from the eyes of the Congress," he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, when asked about Ramesh's allegations.

"From the statements of Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, it appears that they are trying to outdo each other in the race to gain popularity in Pakistan," the BJP leader charged.

Jairam's remarks are an "insult" to all Members of Parliament (MPs), he alleged.

"They (Congress leaders) are engaged in a PR exercise for Pakistan while diluting the serious efforts of India by calling it diversionary tactics and a PR exercise," the BJP leader said.

"Your leader either used to go abroad to draw attention (of the foreign forces) towards India or divide India. Every time he went abroad, he made statements to divide the country. It is for the first time that all party leaders (who are part of the delegations) are displaying unity," he said, without naming Rahul Gandhi.

"In some issues, the mindsets of Pakistan and the Congress are the same. Pakistan Army chief promoted as Field Marshal despite losing the war. In Congress also, people become Field Marshal after losing elections," he said.

Trivedi said that all statements of "INDI Alliance" are being quoted in Pakistani media, the Pakistan national assembly, Pakistan army's briefing and even in the dossiers being prepared by Pakistan against India.

"INDIA Alliance has started behaving like the Popular Front of Pakistan. Just having the name 'India Alliance' does not make you an Indian at heart," he said.

Trivedi urged the Congress and other opposition leaders to rise above partisan politics and refrain from making such remarks when an all-party delegation is going abroad to convey India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"They should showcase India's solidarity, keep control over their emotions at least for some time, and keep vote bank politics separate from national interest," he said.

Trivedi said the BJP's policy is clear that on such occasions, "we have to rise above party lines and show India's unity on the international platform, whether we are in the opposition or in the government".

"When we were in opposition in 1995, Pakistan was bringing a proposal on Kashmir in Geneva. Our then Leader of opposition Atal Bihari Vajpayee had supported then Prime Minister PV Narashimha Rao in Geneva and also gave credit to his government," he said.