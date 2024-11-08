Cong leaders carry copy of Constitution but support Article 370, says Union minister Paatil

Surat, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister CR Paatil on Friday slammed the Congress by saying its leaders move around with a copy of the Constitution but support the restoration of the scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The J-K assembly had, on Wednesday, passed a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Central government and elected representatives for restoration of Article 370 granting special status to the erstwhile state. The provision was scrapped on August 5, 2019.

"Congress leaders roam around with a copy of the Constitution but they are supporting the National Conference to get a decision taken by out Parliament to scrap Article 370 and 35A overturned. The real face of these parties has been exposed. They will never succeed in their intentions," Paatl said at a press conference here.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi often shows a copy of the Constitution at his poll rallies to target the BJP, which he alleges wants to end reservations and other welfare provisions.

The scrapping of Article 370 has given people of J-K freedom in the true sense and reservation benefits to Dalits and tribals here, the Union Jal Shakti minister said.

"Terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced by 70 percent since the repeal of Article 370. People there are now fed up with terrorism and want to contribute to the development of the country. Instead of giving priority to development work, the elected government (NC) is working to overturn a decision taken by Parliament," he said.

"People should ask where the Congress' loyalty to the Constitution has gone now. What is their objection to protecting the rights given by the Constitution to the tribal-Dalit and minority communities? Why do they want to take away their rights? Congress has to give answers to the people of this country," Paatil asserted. PTI COR PJT PD BNM