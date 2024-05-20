Cong leaders communal, countdown of disintegration of INDIA bloc began: Modi

Jhargram (WB), May 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that following the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the INDIA bloc face imminent defeat, marking the beginning of the opposition front's disintegration.

Advertisment

Speaking at a rally in West Bengal's Jhargram, Modi accused Congress leaders of communalism, alleging that they intend to take away the reservations of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to give them to Muslims.

"After the fifth phase of polls, the TMC and the INDI alliance stand defeated. After June 4 (when the results will be announced), the opposition bloc will cease to exist. The countdown of the disintegration of the INDI alliance has begun," he said.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of being a communal party that still has the thought process of the Muslim League.

Advertisment

"The Congress wants to give reservation benefits to the Muslims by snatching the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs. The Congress leaders are 100 per cent communal. This is the truth of Congress, which the party and its ecosystem did not allow to be revealed to the countrymen for years," he said.

"Many journalists asked me about Muslim reservation during my recent interviews, but see, Congress 'Shehzada' himself is emphasising it in his video," he said.

Referring to a video that has gone viral on social media, Modi said, "On one hand, Manmohan Singh had said Muslims had the first right to Bharat's resources. On the other, the Shehzada of Congress, in a video that surfaced on social media, is seen saying Congress will give reservations to Muslims." The Prime Minister said he has seen the video of Congress Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi), which is 11-12 years old.

Advertisment

"I have seen a video of the 'Shehzada' of Congress on social media. In this 11-12 year-old video, the prince of Congress is openly saying the Congress will give reservation to Muslims," he said.

Shehzada (Prince) is a term used by the BJP to mock Rahul Gandhi and criticise dynastic politics in the Congress.

"This is the truth of Congress; they will give reservations to Muslims and that too, by taking away reservations of SC, ST, and OBC. In this 2024 election, Modi has removed the veil of Congress's Muslim league thought and exposed it. That's why these people are restless," he said.

Advertisment

Modi slammed the INDIA bloc over the issue of reservation and said they want to give reservations based on religion.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar was against providing reservations based on religion. But now, the INDIA bloc wants to give reservations based on religion. In Karnataka, they gave OBC reservations to Muslims, do you want to put an end to your reservations?" he asked.

Modi said although the Congress for more than half a century gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' (remove poverty), "it was none but Modi only who made India the world's fifth largest economy, who pulled the country's 25 crore people out of poverty." Modi emphasized the country's "rejection of those who held India back for decades".

"Article 370 was removed, terrorism is on its deathbed in Kashmir, Pakistan has given a befitting response, and corruption has been curbed," he added.

Speaking about the Congress government's record of scams, he said, "When the world was making big strides, Congress was creating records of scams." The Prime Minister, who was scheduled to address a rally at Tamluk, did it virtually from Jhargram, as his chopper couldn't land there due to poor weather. PTI PNT MNB NN