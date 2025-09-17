Cong leaders greet PM Modi on 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday. The BJP has launched a fortnight-long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark his birthday.

Congress chief Kharge, in a post on X, said, "Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life." In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health." The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2.