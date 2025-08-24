Cong leaders hold protest to highlight 'pathetic condition' of roads in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Congress leaders held a protest here on Sunday to highlight the "pathetic condition" of several roads in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

During the symbolic protest on one of the roads, the opposition party leaders highlighted the patches that are not in a good shape with chalk marks and then put some clay on those patches.

Small paper cut-outs with the image of lotus (the poll symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre) were also placed on the clay.

Chandigarh's Congress MP Manish Tewari posted a photo of the protest on X.

"A novel form of peaceful protest by @HarmailKesri and his young colleagues highlighting the pathetic condition of roads in Chandigarh. The young are innovative," the former Union minister wrote in the post along with the photo.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the symbolic protest, Chandigarh Congress leader Harmail Kesri said, "There are potholes on every other road here. I can tell you that this is for the first time that we are seeing such bad condition of roads in Chandigarh." "We held a symbolic protest to highlight the issue," he added.

"Panchkula and Mohali, which are satellite towns of Chandigarh, have better roads than those in the Union Territory," Kesri said.

He said the civic authorities should not come up with excuses and get the roads repaired.

The protesters said many roads in the city have not been repaired for a long time and during the monsoon season, their condition has worsened further.

Chandigarh Youth Congress workers had held a protest against the "bad condition of roads" in the city in August 2023 as well. PTI SUN RC