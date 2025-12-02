Cong leaders hurt Parliament dignity, insulted MPs, staff with remarks: BJP on dog row

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury for their remarks on the row over bringing a dog into the Parliament complex, alleging that they did not just hurt the decorum and dignity of Parliament but also insulted all MPs, security personnel, officers and other staff working there.

A day after Chowdhury stoked a controversy with her remarks that "those sitting inside bite, dogs don't", after some MPs objected to her bringing a rescued stray dog in her car in the Parliament complex, Gandhi, during an informal chat with reporters on Tuesday, said that pets are not allowed outside but "inside" and gestured towards the Parliament building.

Reacting sharply, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The way the decorum and dignity of Parliament was hurt by the statement made by Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury. Both the 'Rs' need to remember that there is an R -- that is 'responsibility of an MP'." With their remarks, both Gandhi and Chowdhury have insulted all the MPs, including those of the Congress, as well as the security personnel, officials and other staff working in Parliament, he charged.

The Congress has stooped to "such a low in its frustration” that its leaders did not spare even their own party MPs and "friends" in Parliament, Patra alleged.

“There may not be much consensus between two parties; there can be disagreements. But we are not enemies and baying for each other's blood,” he added.

The BJP leader asked Gandhi to listen to what he and his party colleague Chowdhury have said later at his residence with a calm mind and introspect.

"With this kind of speech and behaviour, will the country respect you? Will people vote for you when you talk like this," he said.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Rahul Gandhi is comparing his own Congressmen and Opposition leaders to Dog! This is how Parivarvadi treat temple of democracy." PTI PK RT