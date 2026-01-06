Cong leaders meet families hit by contaminated tap water in Indore, seek Rs 1 crore payout

Indore, Jan 6 (PTI) Leaders of Opposition Congress on Tuesday met with families affected by contaminated tap water, which has led to an outbreak of diarrhoea in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, and accused the BJP government of suppressing the actual number of deaths caused by the tragedy.

The meeting was preceded by a verbal clash between Congress workers and police. As soon as Congress workers, led by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Umang Singhar, reached Bhagirathpura, police stopped them, citing security concerns.

A heated exchange ensued between Singhar and police officers.

Later, with police permission, state Congress president Jitu Patwari and some other party leaders, including Singhar, met with members of the affected families and demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of those who have died after consuming contaminated water.

Patwari demanded the resignation of Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, under whose assembly segment Bhagirathpura is located, and an apology from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the deadly water crisis.

Yadav is also the minister in charge of Indore, adjudged as India's cleanest city on multiple occasions. Vijayvargiya recently faced backlash over his objectionable comments on the contaminated water issue.

The Indore administration has so far confirmed the death of six people due to vomiting and diarrhoea caused by drinking contaminated water supplied to households.

However, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said on January 2 that he had received information about the death of 10 patients in the vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak linked to the toxic water. Local residents have claimed 17 people, including a six-month-old child, have died in the outbreak.

Speaking to reporters, Patwari said, "The same government, whose officials consume cashews and almonds worth Rs 1.5 lakh at a single event, wants to show favour by giving only Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who died after drinking toxic water." He alleged 17 people have lost their lives in the tragedy, but the government was preventing Opposition leaders from meeting affected families to hide its failures.

Patwari said, "Instead of disclosing the true situation, the administration is resorting to restrictions. This tragedy is the result of the Indore Municipal Corporation's gross negligence." The former state minister said the people of Indore, through years of hard work, discipline, and awareness, have made it No. 1 in cleanliness in the country, but today, image of the city has been tarnished by the toxic water tragedy which resulted from the government's negligence.

He alleged, "This is not an accident, but an organised government crime. Every life lost due to contaminated water in the city of Mother Ahilya (Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered 18th-century queen of the Malwa kingdom) is proof of a government murder." The state Congress president said Cabinet minister Vijayvargiya should immediately resign from his post.

"As the minister in charge of Indore, CM Yadav should apologize to the people of my Indore," Patwari demanded.

Singhar called the Bhagirathpura tragedy a living example of the BJP government's gross negligence and misgovernance, saying innocent people are suffering under the current administration.

"My clear and firm demand to the Chief Minister is that the families of the deceased be given immediate and adequate compensation and that strict action be taken against those responsible for the tragedy so as to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the senior MLA emphasised.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Congress demanded a compensation of at least Rs 1 crore for the families of each deceased.

The party also demanded that an FIR be filed against the Indore Mayor and he be immediately dismissed from office. It sought strict action against those responsible for failing to provide clean drinking water to city residents.

Late in the evening, Congress leaders held a meeting to finalise preparations for the proposed 'Nyay Yatra' in Indore on January 11. PTI BNS MAS RSY