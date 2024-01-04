Congress leaders meet to discuss poll strategy, Bharat Nyay Yatra

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders from across the country met here on Thursday to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, seat sharing and preparations for the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur to Maharashtra Bharat Nyay Yatra beginning January 14.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened the meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders at the party headquarters here. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi was also present.

This is the first meeting of the newly appointed party officials after Kharge carried out a reshuffle in December.

Ahead of the meeting, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said two meetings of the internal Congress committee were held to deliberate on seat sharing with other parties.

"The committee will now present its report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. We will be meeting again to discuss strategies to strengthen the INDIA alliance and address seat-sharing issues," Gehlot said.

The Congress has been out of power for 10 years and is now banking on the INDIA bloc to unitely take on the BJP and oust it from power.

The Congress leadership has held separate meetings with state leaders and discussed the poll preparedness in their respective states in the past few months.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra, the second version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that was held between September 2022 and January 2023, will be held from Imphal to Mumbai between January 14 and March 20.

The yatra from India's east to west is an attempt by the Congress to reach out to people and connect with them ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.