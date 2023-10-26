Cong leaders need not be afraid of ED if they are clean: BJP Rajasthan president Joshi

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan president C P Joshi on Thursday took a swipe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his claim that central agencies were being misused, saying Congress leaders need not be afraid of the Enforcement Directorate if they are clean.

Earlier in the day, the ED raided the premises of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Omprakash Hudla, the party's candidate from the Mahua seat, as part of a money laundering probe into the exam paper leak case. It also summoned Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

Slamming the ED action, Gehlot accused the BJP of unleashing "terror" in the country and said the misuse of probe agencies was not justified.

Responding to the chief minister's allegation, Joshi asked, "Why are they afraid if they are not in the wrong?" He said Congress leader Gopal Kesawat was arrested by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau but the agency later removed the sections pertaining to corruption from the case.

Joshi said papers were leaked during the Congress rule and youths were betrayed.

"They (Congress leaders) have committed the sin of leaking papers and destroying the dreams of lakhs of youths. The youths are not getting justice," the BJP leader alleged.

He was speaking at a press conference at the party office here on the completion of a public outreach programme to gather suggestions from people regarding the party manifesto.

Joshi said that people have expressed confidence in the BJP and have given 1.03 crore suggestions.

He added that the campaign was launched earlier this month by party president J P Nadda, who flagged off 51 'raths' having suggestion boxes attached to them.

The BJP's convener of the manifesto committee Arjun Ram Meghwal said suggestion boxes have returned and the party's manifesto for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls will be prepared on the basis of the suggestions.

He said the party's office bearers and leaders have also given their suggestions for the manifesto. PTI SDA IJT IJT