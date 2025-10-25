Cong leaders offer condolences to ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa on death of his son

Malerkotla, Oct 25 (PTI) A large number of people including Congress leaders on Saturday expressed condolences to former Director General of Punjab Police Mohammad Mustafa and his wife and former minister Razia Sultana on the death of their son Akil Akhter.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former legislators Jassi Khangura and Kikki Dhillon, and others were among those present at the prayer meet.

Warring said this was an irreparable loss for the family, which had lost its only son.

He said the entire Congress party stood by Mustafa and Sultana in this hour of grief.

Bhattal, while sharing the grief with the family, prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the parents. She said this was an irreparable loss, which was so painful.

Akhter was found dead at his residence in Haryana's Panchkula on October 16.

Mustafa and his wife Sultana have been booked by Panchkula police in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son.

The FIR was registered on October 20 under Sections 103 (1) and 61 that deal with murder and criminal conspiracy charges, after a man named Shamshuddin from Malerkotla filed a complaint and alleged foul play in the death, saying Akhter died under "suspicious circumstances", the police had earlier said.