Cong leaders pay tributes to former party chief Sitaram Kesri

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Congress leaders on Friday paid tributes to former party president Sitaram Kesri on his 25th death anniversary.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders paid floral tributes to Kesri at the party's 24, Akbar Road headquarters.

It was the same place from where Kesri was removed as Congress president by the Congress Working Committee to pave the way for Sonia Gandhi to take over the party in 1998.

Kesri served as Congress president from 1996 to 1998. He passed away in 2000.

He hailed from Bihar and had worked with stalwart leaders who went on to become state chief ministers, including Bhagwat Jha Azad.

Kesri was the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee in 1973 and treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1980. He remained as AICC treasurer for a decade.

