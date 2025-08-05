Cong leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge reach J'khand to attend Shibu Soren's funeral

Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Jharkhand's capital Ranchi to attend the funeral of veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district, officials said.

Soren, the JMM co-founder, died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. He was 81.

"Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge reached Ranchi from Delhi to participate in the last rites of Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra," an official said.

Both the Congress leaders are scheduled to reach Nemra in the neighbouring Ramgarh district in a chopper, as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, a sombre atmosphere prevails in Nemra as people from near and far thronged the village to have a last glimpse of former chief minister Shibu Soren, who is fondly known as 'Dishom Guru' by the masses. PTI NAM BDC