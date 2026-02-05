Cong leaders used to visit Delhi to save govt; my visits focus on public interest: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that Congress leaders used to visit Delhi only to save their government while his visits are focused on public interest and development work.

Sharma was replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address in the state Assembly.

He alleged that the previous Congress government had delayed and stalled the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) project whereas the present BJP government has started work worth Rs 26,000 crore on the ground.

The chief minister accused the Congress of mismanaging the Jal Jeevan Mission, claiming that corruption led to the imprisonment of eight accused, including a minister.

Referring to the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme, Sharma said the opposition even objects to the word "Ram".

He alleged that the Congress had termed Lord Ram imaginary and submitted an affidavit to that effect in the Supreme Court.

Citing Mahatma Gandhi, he said Gandhi worshipped Lord Ram and envisioned 'Ram Rajya'. Sharma remarked that only a "kalnemi" (demon) is afraid of the name of Ram and advised the opposition members to chant Lord Ram's name, saying it would lead them on the right path.

The chief minister also criticised the previous Congress government on youth-related issues, alleging that merit was ignored in recruitment and examinations.

He said hardworking and poor youths were left waiting in queues while preference was given based on identity and influence.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders, Sharma said those who enjoyed power earlier were now delivering lectures on morality.

He alleged that when the Congress was in power, ethical values and concern for youth were missing, but the same leaders were now preaching honesty after losing office.

Accepting the Congress challenge for a public debate comparing the BJP government's two-year tenure with the Congress' five-year rule, Sharma said such a debate should be held in the Assembly.

He also tabled a document detailing the government's development work, asserting that the BJP's two years outweighed the Congress' five-year tenure.

He claimed that the present government had done more work in two years than the previous Congress government did in its full five-year term.

Sharma alleged that financial mismanagement by the previous government had left the state exchequer depleted while his government had provided stability, momentum and direction to the economy.

Referring to the national economy, Sharma said India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, surpassing the UK and Japan. He said the country has become the fastest-growing major economy globally.

Sharma said Rajasthan had inherited a debt of Rs 5.79 lakh crore from the previous government and was among the most indebted large states.

He said the revenue deficit, which stood at Rs 38,954 crore in 2023-24, is estimated to decline to Rs 31,009 crore in the 2025-26 Budget, a reduction of nearly Rs 8,000 crore in two years.

The chief minister said the state received over Rs 19,000 crore in capital investment assistance from the Centre in the past two years, compared to Rs 15,803 crore received between 2020-21 and 2023-24. He said that capital expenditure of over Rs 30,700 crore in 2024-25 was the highest ever and Rajasthan would receive Rs 90,445 crore as its share of central taxes this year.

Sharma said Rajasthan ranked first nationally in 11 welfare schemes during the past two years, second in five national schemes and third in nine others, besides being recognised as a best-performing state in two major parameters.

The chief minister said more than two lakh new agricultural electricity connections were released, power subsidies worth Rs 48,591 crore were provided and farmers in 22 districts now receive daytime power supply. PTI SDA KSS KSS