Cong leaders write to Rahul Gandhi asking him to warn those aspiring for K'taka CM post

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) A group of Congress leaders have written to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to warn party leaders and state Ministers, who are weighing in for the Chief Minister's post, in the event of leadership change in Karnataka.

The signatories of the letter including current and former lawmakers and some ex-Ministers have also urged him to issue a direction not to issue damaging statements in future, in the interest of the Congress party and the state of Karnataka.

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA site allotment case is being heard in the High Court, Congress leaders seem to be preparing for a race to become CM, in case of leadership change in the state, with several of them openly expressing their desire.

"...... more than six leaders including senior Ministers are issuing statements claiming the post of Chief Minister, instead of fighting against BJP and JD(S). Due to this many of our leaders and workers are getting demoralized and losing hope in the government and the party," the letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi said.

Similarly, the people of Karnataka are gradually losing faith in the party and government, because of "infighting and reckless statements" of some leaders, it said.

"Therefore, we humbly appeal to your esteemed office to take note of the statements issued by the said leaders and warn them against issuing such damaging statements in future in the interest of Congress party and state of Karnataka," it added.

Congress leaders B L Shankar, V S Ugrappa, H M Revanna, V R Sudarshan, L Hanumanthaiah, Prakash Rathod are some of the signatories of the letter.

State Congress working president Manjunath Bhandary and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda on Monday had written to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to curb speculation over the Chief Minister’s tenure.

While Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar is seen as a prime contender for the post in case of any change in leadership, names of senior Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi too are doing rounds, especially following their recent meeting with party leadership in New Delhi.

A verbal duel of sorts had erupted between two senior Ministers -- M B Patil and Shivanand Patil -- about seniority as the yardstick to become the Chief Minister.

Senior Congress MLAs -- Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson R V Deshpande and Basavaraj Rayrareddy, who is Siddaramaiah's financial adviser -- too have expressed their wish to become the Chief Minister. PTI KSU ROH