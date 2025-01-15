Cong leadership has said no one should speak on leadership change in Karnataka: Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the AICC General Secretary, representing the Congress high command, instructed everyone in the ruling party not to make any statements regarding a change of guard in the state.

Advertisment

He said that he and other leaders will discuss and decide on the next steps regarding the meeting of Congress leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from SC/ST communities, which was postponed last week.

"Our General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, who represents the high command, has instructed us not to talk about any change. So, we will say less about it," Parameshwara told reporters when asked about the issue of a potential Chief Minister change." Responding to Minister R B Timmapur's reported statement about Dalits becoming Chief Minister, while also pointing out that he is a Dalit, Parameshwara—who is also a Dalit and seen as a CM aspirant—said, "He (Timmapur) is also capable; he has been in politics for over 30 years." Amid the power struggle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, the party leadership, during a legislature party meeting on Monday attended by Surjewala, instructed all its lawmakers not to make public statements and emphasized that everyone must abide by the high command's decisions.

This message to Congress legislators comes in the wake of several members, including Ministers, openly speaking to the media about the leadership change. While some have hinted at its possibility, others have rejected the idea outright.

Advertisment

Siddaramaiah’s recent dinner with select Dalit and ST Cabinet colleagues at Minister Satish Jarkiholi's residence has created a buzz within the Congress, amid speculation of a possible change of guard in the state after the budget presentation in March, under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula.

Such an agreement was reportedly reached in 2023, following the party's electoral victory, with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar—now the Deputy CM—competing for the top post.

While Shivakumar and his supporters appear to be waiting for Siddaramaiah to step down in line with the power-sharing agreement, party sources indicate that the Chief Minister's followers are in no mood to accept Shivakumar as the leader.

Advertisment

Regarding the postponed meeting of the party's SC/ST leaders under his leadership, Parameshwara said, "Now that the meeting has been postponed, we will discuss and decide on the next move." In response to a question about reported instructions from the leadership that community-related meetings of party leaders, including those from SC/ST communities, to discuss their issues, will be organised by the state Congress itself, Parameshwara said, "Let them do it. Who said no? For us, getting our issues resolved is what’s important." He further said, "Are we not the party? Is the party different from us? We are the party. If we are there, the party exists. By 'we,' I mean the public community. Congress is a party built by the public community. The Congress party is a movement. That’s why we say Congress is not a cadre-based party—it is a movement. Let whoever wants to interpret it in their own way do so." A meeting of Congress leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from SC/ST communities, scheduled for January 8 evening under the leadership of Parameshwara, was postponed following instructions from Surjewala. According to sources, this came after Shivakumar met AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi on the night of January 6.

A section within the Congress believes that the planned SC/ST convention and Parameshwara’s meeting could revive the demand for a Dalit or AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) leader to become the next Chief Minister. This could complicate Shivakumar’s prospects if Siddaramaiah steps down after the state budget, as speculated.

When asked about the possibility of political changes by March, Parameshwara said, "I don’t know… I’m not an astrologer. If I were good at astrology, I would have said something." Regarding the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, based on a consolidated report on the performance of 31 ministers in the state government submitted by the Chief Minister and Shivakumar to Surjewala on Monday, he said, "I don’t know. Those who have taken the report should comment." Noting that he had also submitted a report on his performance and his department, the Home Minister said, "I have provided the report regarding my department. Those who received it will have to explain why they asked for it." When asked about Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s alleged verbal exchange with Shivakumar and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during the CLP meeting on Monday, Parameshwara said, "Nothing like that happened. Regarding the construction of the Congress office in Belagavi, he (Jarkiholi) told Shivakumar, ‘I too have contributed money for setting up a party office. Please include my name as well. Why only mention one or two names?’ Other than that, nothing else occurred." According to sources, Shivakumar, while emphasizing the importance of ministers taking the initiative in constructing new party offices in districts during the CLP meeting, reportedly cited Hebbalkar's efforts in building a new party office in Belagavi. In response, Jarkiholi is said to have objected, highlighting his own contributions. PTI KSU SSK ADB