Cong leadership interacts with AICC observers for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Seeking to strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level and build a team of dedicated leaders, top Congress leadership on Thursday held consultations with newly appointed AICC observers for Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi interacted with the observers and told them to connect with the grassroots-level workers of the party.

They also urged them to connect with the grassroots workers and help build a team of dedicated workers and leaders in every district of the country in a bid to revive the party's fortunes.

Kharge used a quote from former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said, "The Congress should maintain close ties with those millions of voiceless people whom it represents." "When Congress workers mingle their thoughts and lives with these millions of people, the Congress committees will become such sacred places that will provide solutions to the problems of men and women suffering from injustice," Kharge further said, quoting Nehru.

"A meeting of AICC observers was formed today under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan for the selection of district Congress presidents of Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," Kharge said, while posting pictures of the interaction on X.

Senior party leaders from Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were also present.

AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed the orientation meeting of the newly appointed AICC observers for Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan under the Abhiyan.

"This will continue as our flagship effort of reviving the party's grassroots organisation and building a strong team of leaders committed to protecting our Constitution," Venugopal said in a post on X.

The Congress has appointed observers for the three states who will give their recommendations for the appointment of district Congress presidents in these states after speaking to grassroots-level workers and leaders of the party.

The move is aimed at strengthening the organisation at all levels.