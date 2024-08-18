Cong leadership will take call on alliance with regional parties in J-K: Lamba

Srinagar, Aug 18 (PTI) Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said the party leadership will take a call on an alliance with the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir for the Assembly elections.

"We had an alliance in the Lok Sabha polls and won two out of three in Kashmir. Now, on the decision of an alliance for the Assembly polls, the party's central leadership has been in talks with the local leadership here and any decision which will be taken by them, people will come to know," Lamba told reporters in the Verinag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir organised a women's convention of the party which was presided over by Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress.

Asked about the speculations of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad rejoining the Congress, Lamba said the Congress will welcome everyone back with a "large heart".

"I have not talked to Azad sahib and I do not know, but the Congress party's heart is very large. It was his own decision to quit the Congress and not the party's. Our party's heart is very large, those who left the party are returning and we welcome everyone who comes back because this fight is to strengthen democracy in J-K," she added.

The Congress leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

"In Kolkata, the doctor was a daughter, in Uttarakhand, the nurse was a daughter, but gang-rapes and murders are happening. What is the PM of the country doing? Only making hollow speeches.

"Daughter of Gujarat Bilkis Bano was gang raped, but you (Modi) released the accused. Did you not seek votes for Prajwal Revanna, a serial rapist? Did you do justice with Vinesh Phogat? The government has failed to provide security to daughters," Lamba charged. PTI SSB MNK MNK