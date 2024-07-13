National

Cong leading in Manglaur, Badrinath seats of Uttarakhand bypolls

Dehradun: The Congress' candidates for the Badrinath and Manglaur bypolls in Uttarakhand were leading in both seats on Saturday, according to initial trends.

While Congress' Lakhpat Singh Butola was leading by 195 votes against BJP's Rajendra Bhandari in Badrinath, Congress' Qazi Nizamuddin was ahead by 1,586 of BSP's Ubedur Rehman.

BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana was in the third spot in Manglaur, a seat won thrice by Nizamuddin in the past.

Counting of votes for the bypolls, held on Wednesday, began at 8 am.

