Cong, Left parties, trade unions take part in nationwide strike against labour codes

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Congress, CPI, CPI(M) leaders and workers held protests in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana on Thursday as part of the nationwide strike called by trade unions against the Centre's labour codes.

CPI national secretary Palla Venkat Reddy and CPI(M)'s Telangana secretary John Wesley and other leaders participated in a protest at Narayanaguda here.

Venkat Reddy alleged that the NDA government at the Centre replacing 29 labour laws with four labour codes is an anti-worker decision.

He also attacked the Centre for allegedly weakening PSUs and replacing the MGNREGA.

Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who attended a protest at the Dharna Chowk here, alleged that the NDA government weakened rights of the workers and promoting capitalists like 'Adani - Ambani'.

Terming the NDA government as anti-worker and anti-secular, he said workers and secular minded people should unite and dislodge the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime from power.

Workers of state-run miner Singareni Colleries at Godavarikhani, about 200 kms from Hyderabad, also took part in the bandh.

A large number of Singareni employees stayed away from their duties and participated in protest programmes organised in the region.

Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) state president Miryala Raji Reddy stated that barring essential and emergency services, the workforce of Singareni Colleries voluntarily refrained from attending work.

"Except for emergency staff, all workers abstained from their duties today. The bandh was observed successfully," he said.

Police officials said the situation remained peaceful and no untoward incidents were reported in the area. PTI CORR SJR KH