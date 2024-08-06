Cong legislators hold overnight dharna in Rajasthan Assembly, MLA suspended for six months

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan Speaker on Tuesday debarred Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar from the assembly for six months, following an overnight dharna in the Well of the House by his party legislators who had prevented marshals from evicting him after his first suspension a day earlier.

As the MLA refused to leave the House even when the proceedings resumed on Tuesday morning and continued shouting slogans, Speaker Vasudev Devnani extended Bhakar's suspension to six months.

Devnani then adjourned the House sine die.

Bhakar's initial suspension -- over "indecent behaviour" in the House -- was only for the current session.

There was ruckus in the House again on Tuesday morning with Congress MLAs raising slogans in the Well of the House. The Speaker asked them to return to their seats but in vain.

Devnani said he would listen to the Congress members after Question Hour and asked the protesting MLAs to send Bhakar out of the House.

During the protest, around 11.45 am, Congress MLA Ramila Khadiya felt uneasy and the Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour. Khadiya was examined by doctors in the assembly. After the House reassembled and Bhakar did not leave, the Speaker suspended him for six months on a proposal moved by Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg and adjourned the House sine die.

Earlier, amid the din, Garg said Bhakar had not left the House despite being suspended on Monday and opposition members were protecting him, which was unconstitutional.

He claimed that when the Congress MLA was being forcibly taken out of the House on Monday, he bit two security staff members, including a woman.

The chaos in the House on Monday erupted when Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully raised the issue of appointment of government lawyers under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and demanded a reply from the government.

Chairperson Sandeep Sharma ordered marshals to evict Bhakar from the House. Other Congress MLAs prevented marshals from escorting him out of the House. In the melee, one MLA fell while another said her bangles broke.

Congress members then sat on a dharna in the Well of the House even after the chairperson announced an adjournment for the day.

Around 50 Congress legislators continued the dharna overnight. They put mattresses in the Well of the House and sang bhajans.

Jully shared a picture of the protest on X late on Monday night, saying, "Night rest and dharna inside Rajasthan Assembly." In a statement, Devnani said that Bhakar displayed "indecent behaviour" with his hand gestures, which is unheard of in the history of the Vidhan Sabha since 1952. PTI AG SDA DIV DIV