Cong legislators hold overnight dharna in Rajasthan Assembly over MLA Mukesh Bhakar's suspension

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Around 50 Congress legislators staged an overnight dharna in the Well of the Rajasthan Assembly to protest the suspension of party MLA Mukesh Bhakar from the House.

The MLAs put mattresses in the Well of the House and sang bhajans.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully shared a picture of the protest on X late on Monday night, saying, "Night rest and dharna inside Rajasthan Assembly." Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday after chairperson Sandeep Sharma ordered marshals to evict suspended Bhakar from the House over alleged indecent behaviour.

Other Congress MLAs prevented marshals from escorting Bhakar out of the House. While one MLA fell during the melee, another said her bangles broke.

Raising slogans, Congress members then sat on a dharna in the Well of the House even after the chairperson announced an adjournment for the day.

In a statement, Speaker Vasudev Devnani said Bhakar displayed indecent behaviour with his hand gestures, which is unheard of in the history of the Vidhan Sabha since 1952.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot alleged opposition MLAs were treated undemocratically in the assembly and condemned it.