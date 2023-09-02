Cong let LWE flourish, while Modi govt is working to end it, says Shah; takes a dig at Rahul over dancing with tribals

Saraipali (Chhattisgarh), Sep 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of allowing Left Wing Extremism (LWE) to flourish for its vested interests and said the Narendra Modi government was working to end the menace.

He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who too was in Chhattisgarh on Saturday to attend an event in Raipur, and said merely dancing with tribals will not bring about their welfare.

Addressing the 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Khermal Arjunda village in Saraipali area of Mahasamund district, Shah highlighted the Modi government's initiatives and welfare schemes for Scheduled Tribes.

"Today, Rahul baba visited Chhattisgarh. He must have spoken something. He should give an account of what his (Congress) government in Chhattisgarh has done for the welfare of tribals. The BJP created Chhattisgarh and developed it and now BJP will save the state from the corrupt Bhupesh Baghel government," he said.

"Rahul baba, merely dancing with tribals and by visiting tribal-dominated areas will not bring about their welfare... Congress leaders have snatched land belonging to tribals. For years, they (Congress) allowed LWE to flourish. The Modi government has worked in the direction of ending the menace," Shah asserted.

Shah alleged the Congress government under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stole rice meant for distribution among tribals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baghel has been trying to make Chhattisgarh an "ATM" (collection of money for party funds) for the Congress, he alleged.

"But it (Chhattisgarh) is the 'nanihal' (maternal home) of Lord Ram and we will not allow it (corruption)," Shah said.

Highlighting welfare schemes of the Union government for tribals, Shah said the earlier budget for Scheduled Castes was Rs 24,000 crore, while it had increased to Rs 1.19 lakh crore under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bill was passed in the Parliament to give tribal category certificates to 12 communities, which means now their children can become collectors, doctors and engineers, the senior BJP leader said.

He also told the gathering the previous Raman Singh government had hiked reservations for STs from 20 per cent to 32 per cent in Chhattisgarh. PTI TKP BNM BNM