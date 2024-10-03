Cong lies to grab power then loots with both hands: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) The Congress speaks lies to grab power and then loots with both hands, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday, stepping up his attack against the opposition party on the last day of campaigning for the October 5 Assembly polls.

He claimed the Congress would be in ICU when the poll results are declared on October 8 as the people of the state have made up their minds to bring BJP back to power for a third consecutive term.

Addressing a "Jan Vishwas" rally at Charkhi Dadri, Saini hit out at Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, saying, "The father-son duo are seeking an account (of works done) from us." "I had posed a few questions to him (Bhupinder Hooda) about what they did when they (Congress) were in power for 10 years. I had raised a few questions and it has been four months now, but he (Bhupinder Hooda) did not answer even one." "Today I am asking one more question to Hooda. He must answer questions raised about the photos of Deepender Hooda and (Haryana Congress chief) Uai Bhan with Tushar Goel," Saini told the rally.

The Haryana chief minister said, "Traditionally, the Congress speaks lies to grab power and then loots with both hands." The BJP on Thursday alleged that the kingpin arrested in the case of seizure of drugs worth Rs 5,600 crore is the chairman of the Delhi Youth Congress' RTI cell, a claim refuted by the opposition party that termed it baseless and an attempt to influence the Haryana Assembly polls.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said in a statement that Tushar Goel, the suspected kingpin, was expelled from the organisation on October 17, 2022, for anti-party activities soon after BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi charged the opposition party with having links with drug dealers.

The Delhi Police has made one of the biggest ever drug busts in the national capital, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore. PTI SUN NSD NSD