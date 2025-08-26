Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) filed a police complaint on Tuesday against handlers of "Janata Dal Secular" official social media account for allegedly creating and circulating a forged letter with the intent to spread hatred and to defame the state's deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The complaint undersigned by C N Dhananjaya, Spokesperson, KPCC, stated that the social media mhandlers have deliberately created and circulated a forged and fabricated letter purportedly issued on the official letterhead of the "All India Congress Committee (AICC)".

"This forged letter falsely declares that the deputy chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, has been expelled from the Indian National Congress Party," read the complaint.

The fabricated letter, according to the complaint, contains derogatory, defamatory and false statement.

The deliberate misuse of digital platforms and forgery of official documents amounts to a serious cybercrime, said the KPCC spokesperson.

KPCC sought an FIR to be filed under various sections of BNS and IT Act. PTI JR SA