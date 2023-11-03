Cong looking to field young new crop and known faces with good oratory skills from Karnataka for LS polls

Hubballi, Nov 3 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar indicated on Friday that young, new faces, and those who are known to people and have good oratory skills stand a bright chance of being picked as party candidates for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

He said a survey is being conducted to pick potential nominees in the state.

“We have sent all our ministers to the districts. By now they should have furnished the report (on probable candidates). About 75 per cent have gone to the constituencies they have been assigned to and met the MLAs and party workers there,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

"Recently, seniors of Delhi had arrived. They too have given some guidance. New face, youth, known to people, good oratory skills are some of the parameters for our candidates,” he added. PTI GMS RS ANE