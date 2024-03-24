Cong LS poll nominee Premlal Ganju has Rs 1 lakh cash in hand

Guwahati, Mar 24 (PTI) Congress candidate for Sontipur Lok Sabha seat in Assam, Premlal Ganju, has just Rs 1 lakh cash in hand along with Rs 50,000 of his wife, according to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India.

Apart from the cash in hand, Ganju has Rs 5,06,995 and his wife Rs 1,77,453 in their respective bank accounts.

The Congress nominee, who will contest in the general elections for the first time, in his affidavit submitted along with the nomination papers said that he has Rs 1,00,000 in cash with him and Rs 50,000 with his wife.

The total movable assets including automobile and jewellery under his name are valued at Rs 21,00,310, while the same under his wife is Rs 5,62,453, making it Rs 26,62,763 worth of movable assets in the family.

Ganju, one of the general secretaries of the state Congress, and his wife also own immovable properties like agricultural land, tea gardens, a hotel at Biswanath and a residential complex, with a total valuation of Rs 83,50,000.

Besides, he has a loan of Rs 4 lakh, taken from a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), the affidavit mentioned.

The 52-year-old politician is Class 12 pass. He cleared the examination in 2018 from Jharkhand State Open School.

Ganju currently has two criminal cases pending against him at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Biswanath since 2017, both for alleged dishonouring of cheques issued to a company.

The Congress candidate's direct fight will be against BJP's sitting MLA Ranjit Dutta, a former state minister.

Voting in Sonitpur constituency will take place on April 19.

The voting of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will take place at 28,645 polling stations in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7, while the counting of votes will be on June 4 after completion of the entire seven-phase voting across the country. PTI TR TR NN