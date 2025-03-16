Congress made fun of Bodo accord, but it brought peace, development: Amit Shah

Kokrajhar(Assam): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress made fun when the BJP-led government signed the Bodo accord, but it brought peace and development in the region.

Addressing the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Assam's Kokrajhar, Shah said the Centre gave Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Bodoland, which has a population of 35 lakh.

He said 82 per cent of clauses of the Bodo accord has been implemented and the remaining will be done in the next two years.

Shah also exhorted the Bodo youths to start preparing for the 2036 Olympics, which is proposed to be held in Ahmedabad.

Bodo youths now carry the tricolour in their hands instead of guns and this has been possible due to the signing of the peace accord in January 2020, Shah said.

''This has been possible due to the role of the ABSU, a signatory of the accord, in bringing peace to the region," he said. The Congress may have ''laughed at us that there will be no peace in BTR but 82 per cent clauses of the Bodo Accord have been implemented with 100 per cent to be completed in the next two years'', he said.

The NDFB, also a signatory to the peace accord, have given up arms and both the central and state governments have taken several initiatives to rehabilitate them, he added.

Shah said that a road named after ABSU's founder president Bodofa Upendranath Brahma and his bust to be dedicated in New Delhi in the first week of April.

He said that the BJP government at the Centre and state are committed to translate the dreams of Bodofa into reality.