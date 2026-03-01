Cong made Puducherry an 'ATM' for 'one family' in Delhi: PM Modi

Puducherry, Mar 1 (PTI) Attacking Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that its rule in this Union Territory was marked by political instability, corruption, and that the UT was an "ATM for one family" in Delhi.

Hitting out at the DMK, Modi said the public was able to see a long list of "scams" that were happening in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, ruled by the Dravidian party.

During the earlier Congress regime in Puducherry, ration shops had no rice, salaries were delayed, goons and drug mafias ruled the streets, he alleged.

"Congress had made Puducherry an ATM for one family that sits in Delhi," he said at an event here to mark the launch of new projects and foundation stone laying for new initiatives.

Congress and the DMK had become a "speed breaker" in Puducherry's development journey, he said.

"Now the same forces are hungry for power again. Should Puducherry go back to that era of corruption and crime? I am sure the people of Puducherry do not want that", he said, in his address after unveiling projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore.

Assembly elections are due in a month in this UT.

By 2047, Puducherry must become a 'developed' Union Territory and the double engine government "is with you in this mission", Modi said. The UT is ruled by the AINRC-BJP coalition government.

"I strongly believe Puducherry can become a medical tourism hub. It already has nine medical colleges," he said.

Puducherry witnessed good governance, development, as Centre and the UT worked with same vision, he said.

The Central government has included Puducherry under the special assistance for capital investment scheme that is meant only for states, Modi said, adding this move benefits the people of the UT by way of better infrastructure including roads.

Also, Modi pointed out that infrastructure upgrades have been done in Pondicherry University as well.

He further said strong, empowered youth was the foundation for growth. "We are working to support their dreams. At NIT Karaikal, the new Dr APJ Abdul Kalam engineering block and modern hostel facilities will strengthen technical education for many students." PM Modi stressed that healthcare should be accessible, available and affordable to all and that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is already fulfilling this vision for crores of families across India.

Batting for use of battery operated vehicles, Modi said, "Today, the world is focusing on mobility that is cleaner and greener. Electric vehicles have become an important part of our life. In a tourism hub like Puducherry, electric buses can be a gamechanger in reducing pollution. Under PM e-Bus Sewa, electric buses are provided today." Referring to some of the initiatives unveiled by him on Sunday, Modi said the housing projects will give families stability and dignity. These are projects worth several hundred crores of rupees across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam which will help people, he remarked.

Stressing on boosting transportation between Puducherry and neighbouring cities, Modi said, "Connectivity to Chennai is being improved through upgrades in the East Coast Road and Grand Southern Trunk Road. Travel time between Puducherry and Chennai will reduce to about 1.5 to 2 hours", he said. Currently, it is about three and a half hours.

The Puducherry-Cuddalore National Highway is already completed and the Karaikal National Highway is being upgraded, he said.

"We are investing more than Rs 30,000 crore in road projects in the East Coast Corridor up to Kanyakumari. These projects link parts of Puducherry to major economic hubs like Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. Such connectivity will significantly boost tourism, trade and industry," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the new projects unveiled by him would transform the lives of the people of Puducherry.

He termed Puducherry as a land of Siddhar, saints, poets and freedom fighters. "This is where Mahakavi Subramania Bharati ignited the fire of nationalism. From here, Sri Aurobindo and The Mother gave a new spiritual vision for the whole world." Recalling his past visit, Modi said he had then given the mantra of BEST Puducherry. "BEST means Business, Education, Spirituality and Tourism. In the last four and half years, this vision is bearing fruit. Puducherry has witnessed good governance and development." he said.

"When the Centre and the Union Territory work with the same vision and dedication, results are faster and better." he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition government, appealed to the PM to concede Puducherry's demand for statehood.

In his speech at the event, he said Puducherry had been making sustained plea for statehood and was pressing the Centre through resolutions for years.

"Resolutions were adopted on 13 occasions in the Assembly which were sent to the Centre to grant statehood for Puducherry," Rangasamy said and added that statehood demand was the aspiration of the people of Puducherry.

"I hope that the Prime Minister would concede our demand", he said, highlighting that an elected government should have powers to implement schemes fast.

Some of the key initiatives inaugurated by Modi include the launch of e-buses under the PM e-Bus Seva Initiative, the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart city Mission, tenements for economically weaker sections under City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) initiative, and important sewage and water supply sector projects of the government of Puducherry.