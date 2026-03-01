Cong made Puducherry 'ATM' for 'one family' in Delhi: PM Modi

Puducherry, Mar 1 (PTI) Attacking Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that its rule in this Union Territory was marked by political instability, corruption, and that the UT was an "ATM for one family" in Delhi.

Hitting out at the DMK, Modi said the public was able to see a long list of "scams" that were happening in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, ruled by the Dravidian party.

During the earlier Congress regime in Puducherry, ration shops had no rice, salaries were delayed, goons and drug mafias ruled the streets, he alleged.

"Congress had made Puducherry an ATM for one family that sits in Delhi," he said at an event here to mark the launch of new projects and foundation stone laying for new initiatives.

Congress and the DMK had become a "speed breaker" in Puducherry's development journey, he said.

"Now the same forces are hungry for power again", he said in his address after unveiling projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore. Assembly elections are due in a month in this UT.

By 2047, Puducherry must become a 'developed' Union Territory and the double engine government "is with you in this mission", Modi said. The UT is ruled by the AINRC-BJP coalition government.

"I strongly believe Puducherry can become a medical tourism hub. It already has nine medical colleges," he said.

Puducherry witnessed good governance, development, as Centre and the UT worked with same vision, he said.

The Central government has included Puducherry under the special assistance for capital investment scheme that is meant only for states, Modi said, adding this move benefits the people of the UT by way of better infrastructure including roads.

Also, Modi pointed out that infrastructure upgrades have been done in Pondicherry University as well.

He further said strong, empowered youth was the foundation for growth. "We are working to support their dreams. At NIT Karaikal, the new Dr APJ Abdul Kalam engineering block and modern hostel facilities will strengthen technical education for many students." PM Modi stressed that healthcare should be accessible, available and affordable to all and that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is already fulfilling this vision for crores of families across India.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition government, appealed to the PM to concede Puducherry's demand for statehood.

In his speech at the event, he said Puducherry had been making sustained plea for statehood and was pressing the Centre through resolutions for years.

"Resolutions were adopted on 13 occasions in the Assembly which were sent to the Centre to grant statehood for Puducherry," Rangasamy said and added that statehood demand was the aspiration of the people of Puducherry.

"I hope that the Prime Minister would concede our demand", he said, highlighting that an elected government should have powers to implement schemes fast.

Some of the key initiatives inaugurated by Modi include the launch of e-buses under the PM e-Bus Seva Initiative, the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart city Mission, tenements for economically weaker sections under City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) initiative, and important sewage and water supply sector projects of the government of Puducherry.