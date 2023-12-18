Cong Mahila Morcha holds protest against inflation, crime against women

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Congress' women's wing Monday staged a protest here against the Central government over inflation and rise in crimes against women under the BJP government.

Holding banners, several women Congress leaders and workers gathered at Jantar Mantar at the 'Sansad Gherao' protest and raised slogans against the Centre.

"Our protest is against the unprecedented inflation and rise in crimes against women during the Narendra Modi regime," a protester said.

Addressing the gathering, Mahila Congress acting president Netta D'Souza alleged the Central government is "incapable" and that, the administration has "cheated" the women of the country by "denying them right to reservation" in parliament.

"This government is incapable. They are unable to keep the parliament secure, how will they protect the women? The Centre has cheated the women of this country by denying them their right to reservation in parliament. We will fight for this nation, we will fight for what is right, we will fight for women's safety and we will keep fighting against price rise," D'Souza claimed.

Several leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, Gujarat State Congress President Shakti Singh Gohil, Parliamentarian J B Mather, AICC Jammu-Kashmir in-charge Rajni Patil, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely and Delhi Congress' women's wing chief Amrita Dhawan, were present at the protest.

Surjewala alleged that the BJP is "anti-woman" and that, despite passing the Women Reservation bill, it has not been implemented "The female wrestlers are still waiting for justice. Accused Brij Bhushan is a walking shame for the justice system. The BJP's anti-woman stand has been exposed. They (Centre) came up with the Women Reservation bill, which was passed in both houses but they did not even implement it," Surjewala alleged. PTI ABU ABU TIR TIR