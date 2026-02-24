Cong making misleading claims on old-age pension cancellation: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition Congress over its "misleading" claims regarding cancellation of old-age pension of several beneficiaries.

Asserting that senior citizens are the moral backbone of society, Saini said safeguarding their dignity and ensuring their financial and social security remains a central priority of the state government.

Speaking in the state assembly during the ongoing Budget session, he firmly rejected the opposition's claims, describing them as "politically motivated misinformation".

The chief minister said the government has not discontinued pension of any beneficiary, rather it has strengthened social security measures for the elderly.

The Congress has alleged that old-age pension of a number of beneficiaries have been discontinued on various pretext.

Highlighting the Centre's commitment towards senior citizens, Saini also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of expanded healthcare protection for citizens above 70 years of age.

Under this provision, eligible elderly beneficiaries are entitled to medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, ensuring that families are not burdened by the cost of serious illnesses.

Attacking the opposition, the chief minister alleged that rumours regarding pension discontinuation were being deliberately circulated to create confusion among elderly citizens.

Spreading such misinformation, he said, is irresponsible and deeply unfortunate, particularly when it concerns the most pivotal section of society.

He underlined that the BJP government has streamlined pension delivery through a transparent and technology-driven mechanism.

Beneficiaries now receive real-time SMS alerts once their pension is credited directly into their bank accounts, enabling hassle-free withdrawals without the need for repeated visits to government offices.

Clarifying the issue of temporary payment hold, he explained that in cases where discrepancies or complaints arise, verification is conducted as part of due process.

During this period, payments may be paused, but they are promptly released once verification is complete, he said.

Saini said Haryana has built a system that is transparent, accountable, and respectful, one that ensures elderly citizens receive their entitlements with dignity and without unnecessary hardship.

Drawing a contrast with the previous Congress regime, the chief minister said that senior citizens earlier had to endure long delays, sometimes waiting months for their pension payments.

Many were forced to make repeated trips to government offices, often in extreme weather conditions, with little administrative responsiveness, he said. PTI SUN KVK KVK