Cong manifesto bundle of lies, aimed at dividing country along caste, religion: Himachal BJP chief

Shimla, Apr 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Monday termed the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls as a “bundle of lies” aimed at dividing the country on the basis of caste and religion.

Addressing a press conference here, Bindal criticised the Congress over its stand on Jammu and Kashmir in the manifesto, saying the party had promised the “restoration” of Article 370.

The Congress has, however, promised full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and there is no mention of Article 370 in its manifesto.

Asserting that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) is an integral part of India, Bindal said that after the scrapping of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir, which was “notorious for stone-pelting, separatism and terrorism”, has been turned into a “developed state with flourishing tourism, smooth movement of trains and vehicles and construction of tunnels”.

Bindal said the Congress is making promises it can’t fulfil in its manifesto.

“The Congress gave the slogan "Garibi Hatao" (remove poverty) in 1970, promised to reverse price rise in 100 days and has again included several promises in its manifesto, which would never be fulfilled,” Bindal said.

The BJP leader said it is characteristic of the Congress to make “false promises” to win elections, adding that it had done so to win the assembly polls in the state.

Targeting the Congress-led state government, Bindal said the party has failed to fulfil its promises.

“What happened to the promise of giving Rs 1,500 per month to over 22 lakh women, employment to 5 lakh youths, free electricity up to 300 units, and increasing the procurement price of milk to Rs 100 per litre,” he asked. PTI BPL SKY SKY