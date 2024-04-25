Cong manifesto reeks of 'jihadi' thinking, appeasement politics: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said the Congress' manifesto includes "jihadi" and "appeasement" politics.

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva slammed the Congress, saying the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections "aims to break the country".

"The manifesto of the Congress reeks of 'jihadi' thinking and appeasement politics. They have said 'if we come to power we will survey the assets of the country'. Congress should explain which assets they are referring to. Are they talking about the jewellery of our mothers and daughters?" he said.

Asking if the Congress wanted to "confiscate the assets of mothers and sisters", Sachdeva said, "Is it a crime to belong to the majority Hindu community? Is it a crime to wear mangalsutra?" Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal also addressed the press conference.

He slammed the AAP for delaying the disbursal of funds for purchasing uniforms and books for students of MCD schools.

Iqbal accused the AAP of corruption and said it has failed in effective governance in the city.

Responding to BJP's remarks, AAP spokesperson and secretary Delhi state, Reena Gupta said, "For 15 years, the BJP's reign over the MCD wrought chaos, plunging its schools into darkness. Emerging from such a shambolic state will undoubtedly require time. Previously, the Kejriwal government transformed Delhi government schools into exemplars of excellence, and it's committed to doing the same for MCD schools." She further said that "the BJP must address the dire situation of schools in its governed states, where essential infrastructure such as buildings, toilets, and classrooms are lacking". PTI SJJ KVK KVK KVK