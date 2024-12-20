Cong members put Ambedkar’s photos on their desks in Maharashtra assembly

Nagpur: Congress leaders on Friday placed photographs of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on their desks in the Maharashtra assembly amid the party’s allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted the Dalit icon.

This prompted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to urge Speaker Rahul Narwekar to allow him to put a similar photo on his desk.

Pawar said Ambedkar belongs to everyone and even the treasury benches should be allowed to display his photographs.

The Speaker said he had not allowed any member to put such photographs on their desks. Narwekar also asked the Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, Nitin Raut and Nana Patole, to remove the pictures.

Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar raised the vandalism of their party office in Mumbai. How political parties can resort to hooliganism, he asked.

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on Thursday vandalised a Congress office in Mumbai, claiming the grand old party had always insulted renowned social reformer Dr Ambedkar. As many as 14 protesters were detained from the spot, police said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators had also placed photos of Ambedkar on their desks but removed them after the Speaker’s objection.

With the Congress leaders not removing the photos in defiance of the Speaker’s message, the members of the ruling Mahayuti also placed Ambedkar’s pictures on their desks.

This prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House proceedings for 10 minutes.

Lawmakers of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), also held a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan against the attack on the Congress office in Mumbai and Shah’s alleged remarks against Ambedkar.

“We had fought against the British and now we will take on BJP’s thugs,” they shouted.

Congress’ Bhai Jagtap wondered how their party office in Mumbai was attacked when police personnel were around.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis often appeals to the opposition to maintain decorum and respect Maharashtra’s image but this incident has put a question mark on his party's conduct. He also demanded a probe into the incident and Shah's resignation over his comments concerning Ambedkar.

“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven),” Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition.