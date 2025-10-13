Cong minister demand for ban on RSS activities in Karnataka a publicity stunt, says Fadnavis

Amravati, Oct 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed as a "publicity stunt" Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge's demand for a ban on RSS activities in government institutions and public premises in the southern state.

Talking to reporters in Amravati, Fadnavis insisted the Congress minister does not have any standing of his own to demand a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in Karnataka.

"Priyank Kharge is making such statements just for publicity. He does not having any standing of his own and his politics is dependent on his father (Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge)," said the BJP leader.

He was responding to a question on Karnataka Minister for Electronics, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Kharge calling for a statewide ban on RSS activities in government institutions and public premises, claiming such activities violate India's unity and the Constitution.

Fadnavis asserted the Nagpur-headquartered RSS is a patriotic outfit driven by nationalistic thinking.

"I want to remind him (Priyank Kharge) that in the past efforts were made to ban the RSS and it was banned, too (on three occasions). (Then Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi had also banned the RSS (in 1975), but she had to lose power (in 1977 polls post-Emergency). The RSS is a 'sanskritik shakti' (cultural power) and a patriotic organisation inspired by nationalistic thinking. We don't pay attention to such publicity stunts," the CM opined.

Kharge has made the demand in a letter written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In the letter dated October 4, Kharge alleged the RSS has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth." Fadnavis was in Amravati in eastern Maharashtra to preside over a review meeting of the BJP called to take stock of preparations for the upcoming local body elections.

The CM informed that the BJP, which heads the ruling Mahayuti alliance, is conducting region-wise reviews of its preparations for the long-pending elections to rural and urban civic bodies, including Mumbai and Nagpur municipal corporations.

The party has completed review meetings in Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, Konkan and Amravati divisions. The process will be completed for Nagpur by Monday evening and then preparations for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be assessed and the exercise will be completed by next week, he stated.

In reply to a question, Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will put up a good show in the local body elections.