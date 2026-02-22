Cong misled discussion on govt's performance in assembly: Rajasthan finance commission chief

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Finance Commission chairman Arun Chaturvedi on Sunday accused Congress leaders of misleading the public and disrupting assembly proceedings to avoid a debate on the state government's performance.

Addressing a press conference here, Chaturvedi alleged that the conduct of Congress leaders in the Rajasthan Assembly reflected a "lie and run" approach and was against democratic norms.

He claimed that the opposition created disruptions in the House to evade a comparative discussion on the government's two-year performance report presented by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The former BJP state president said the document titled 'Sarkar @ 2 Years: Progress and Excellence 2024-25-26' was placed before members during the Business Advisory Committee meeting on February 16.

The document was made available to all MLAs between February 16 and 21.

"Despite having adequate time, the Congress did not raise any objections. However, when the discussion began on February 21, they disrupted the proceedings," he alleged.

He further claimed that internal differences within the Congress were visible in the House and alleged that Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully was prevented from speaking amid the ruckus involving state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and other party members.

Citing figures, Chaturvedi said that out of 392 promises made in the BJP's 2023 election manifesto, around 285, that is nearly 73 per cent, have either been fulfilled or are under implementation.

He added that of the 2,719 budget announcements made by the BJP government in two years, approvals have been issued for around 90 per cent, and around 80 per cent have been completed or are in progress.

In contrast, he alleged that during the previous Congress government's five-year tenure, 4,148 announcements were made, of which 2,208, nearly 53 per cent, were not fulfilled.

He further claimed that in the final year 2023-24, the then chief minister Ashok Gehlot made 1,426 announcements, of which around 80 per cent saw no progress.

Senior BJP leaders were present at the press conference. PTI AG OZ OZ