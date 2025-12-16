Cong MLA B R Patil raises ‘Vote Chori’ matter in K'taka assembly, Oppn objects to debate

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) Congress MLA B R Patil on Tuesday tried to raise the issue of alleged "vote theft" in the Karnataka Assembly, claiming that attempts were made to prevent his election as the legislator.

The MLA from Aland assembly constituency in Kalaburagi wanted a discussion, but the opposition objected to it, saying that until the Special Investigation Team submits its report on ‘Vote Chori’, a discussion cannot take place.

“There were attempts to stop me from entering the Assembly. The Special Investigation Team has identified the accused in the 'vote chori’ scam,” the Aland MLA said in the House.

Minister Priyank Kharge supported Patil, saying the MLA should be given a chance.

“He should be given a chance to speak. There were attempts to steal votes for Rs 70 per vote." BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar objected to the demand, saying, “Let the Home Minister table the SIT report on ‘Vote Chori’ as well as Dharmasthala. Then only the discussion on this topic can happen.” The issue of vote theft was raised by Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that attempts were made to delete over 5,000 votes in the Aland assembly segment.

The SIT has so far arrested one person from West Bengal for trying to delete votes using an application ‘OTP Bazaar’. The SIT has also filed a charge sheet in this case, naming the BJP candidate Subhash Guttedar, his son Harshanand Guttedar, Adya and four others in this case. PTI GMS GMS ROH