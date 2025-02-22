Cong MLA booked for traffic disruption as supporters celebrate his release from Chhattisgarh jail

Raipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Devendra Yadav and 12 others were booked on Saturday for allegedly obstructing traffic after he walked out of a Raipur jail a day earlier, a police official said.

Yadav, the MLA from Bhilai Nagar, was released from jail in the capital's Ganj area on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case linked to violence in Balodabazar city during an agitation by the Satnami community last year.

As per the FIR, Yadav along with 500-600 party workers blocked the road outside the jail between Kutchery Chowk and Fafadih, due to which commuters were inconvenienced and movement of buses and ambulances was disrupted.

After coming out of jail, Yadav climbed on to a vehicle parked in the middle of the road and then addressed his supporters, leading to a traffic snarl, the FIR stated.

Apart from Yadav, others named in the case registered section 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and section 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita include state Youth Congress president Akash Sharma.