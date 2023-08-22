Cong MLA claims Kerala CM's daughter got money from other companies too without providing services

Idukki, Aug 22 (PTI) Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Tuesday alleged that "organised loot" and "institutionalised corruption" were rampant in Kerala while claiming that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter and her IT firm have got crores of rupees from various companies every month without providing any services.

Coming out with fresh allegations against Kerala CM's daughter T Veena, the Congress MLA from Muvattupuzha told reporters at a press conference here that the Rs 1.72 crore received by her and her firm from a company, which was in the news recently, was nothing but the tip of the iceberg.

Neither the CPI(M) nor Vijayan or his daughter have reacted to the fresh allegations.

Kuzhalnadan, at the press conference, alleged that Veena and her firm have received huge amounts from various other companies on a monthly basis and dared the CPI(M), which has come to her defence, to prove otherwise.

"Then I will reveal the names of the companies from which she received the money and the quantum of the same," Kuzhalnadan contended.

The Congress MLA claimed that names of those companies and the monthly amounts paid by them to Veena and her firm would be revealed if her accounts are disclosed and he challenged the ruling CPI(M) in the state to do so.

"You (CPIM) are claiming everything is transparent. Then disclose the accounts. Let the people know," he said.

The Congress MLA also said that it was not an issue of whether Vijayan's daughter paid GST on the amounts she received or not.

"The CPI(M) needs to answer how much money she has received from the Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd and various other companies. They cannot wriggle out of this," he said.

While raising the fresh allegations against the CM's daughter he also said,"Organised loot and institutionalised corruption is rampant in the state. I have been saying so for sometime." At the same time, he refused to answer reporters' queries regarding the allegations against him with regard to a resort he was allegedly operating in Chinnakanal area of Idukki district and the amount he paid for procuring the same.

"That is not the focus of this press conference today. I will answer those later. I am not running away anywhere. I am here only," he said.

A controversy had erupted in Kerala recently over some financial transactions between a private minerals company and CM Vijayan's daughter Veena and her IT firm.

Evidence has also cropped up that showed that the company had dealings with top leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress-led UDF.

The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily recently reported that Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing the recent ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said that the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person", the report said, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department. PTI HMP HMP KH