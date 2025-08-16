Cong MLA claims Shivakumar will become K'taka CM after Dec, faces party action

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Karnataka Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga on Saturday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become the CM of the state after December.

However, Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, termed Shivaganga's statement as a "violation of party discipline" and said a notice will be served to him.

"After December D K will become the CM...," Shivaganga, MLA from Channagiri told reporters in Davangere.

The MLA has previouisly made similar statements to the media about a change in the Chief Minister's post, asserting that Shivakumar will assume the role in the coming days.

Later in the day, Shivakumar in a statement said despite several warnings, Shivaganga continued to make such statements. "A notice will be served to him." "No one should talk about the CM post and other issues. MLAs should follow party discipline. They should not cross the line. They have been strictly instructed in the past not to create confusion by making unnecessary statements. Despite this, Shivaganga once again making a statement on the matter is in violation of party discipline. Therefore, a notice will be served to him," Shivakumar said.

Speculation has been rife within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, about a possible change of Chief Minister change later this year, citing a power-sharing agreement between incumbent Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Amid these speculations, Siddaramaiah had asserted that he will be the Chief Minister for a full five-year term.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

